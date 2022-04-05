Wigan Athletic boss delivers crushing injury blow

Winger James McClean only has ‘a slight chance’ of playing again this season after damaging his knee against Bolton on Saturday.

The news is even worse on defender Curtis Tilt, who has undergone surgery on a hamstring problem that will keep him out ‘for months’.

Curtis Tilt limps off against Bolton

On-loan Preston midfielder Tom Bayliss is also unavailable for selection, giving Richardson plenty of food for thought for the final seven matches.

"The first thing about James is it's far more positive than we initially thought,” reported the Latics boss.

"We feared it would be nine-to-12 months, but it will be a number of weeks.

"It will be touch and go for the season, but he'll keep on working tirelessly hard like he always does.

"It's only a slight chance, but we now he'll try his best.

"With Curtis, it's the exact opposite.

"What we first thought might only be weeks will now be months.

"He's had an operation today and it's gone well, and hopefully he'll be back with us for the start of next season."

Bayliss hasn’t been seen since a one-minute cameo off the bench at MK Dons at the start of last month.

"Tom’s got a groin problem, he’s also been ill, which isn’t ideal,” added Richardson.

"But this is why you have a squad, and it’s up to the others to show they’re ready to step into the squad.”