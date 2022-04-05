Wigan Athletic boss reflects on Accrington Stanley victory

Latics recovered from a sluggish start – when Accrington were the better side – to win at a canter.

Joe Bennett and Josh Magennis netted in the space of five minutes just before half-time.

Joe Bennett opens his account for Latics

And Will Keane's 21st goal of the season made it 3-0 just before the hour mark, before Callum Lang hit the bar in the final quarter.

"It's another positive result after another competitive game," admitted Richardson.

"Fair play to Accrington, we knew they'd come here and try to win, which they did.

"They're a forward thinking, forward running team who keep you honest, and they were good value for the first 15-20 minutes, when they were on top.

"We probably scored at the right time, and the second goal just before half-time really helped us.

"That ensured we could control large portions of the game and get the third goal, and see out a good win."

The highlight was Bennett’s first goal for Latics, a wonderful 25-yard free-kick that found the top corner of the net.

It came after the left-back had somehow headed wide from a Tendayi Darikwa cross, and he almost netted again in the second period after a lung-busting run.

"It's fair credit to Joe, who's worked tirelessly hard through his injury, and been very, very patient," Richardson added.