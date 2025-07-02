James Carragher models the new Latics home shirt

Ryan Lowe insists Wigan Athletic's international pair James Carragher and Toby Sibbick will be ready to start the new season - despite only finishing 'last' term three weeks ago.

Defensive duo Carragher and Sibbick were representing Malta and Uganda respectively as recently as June 10, almost a year from when pre-season training with Latics commenced last summer.

Understandably, they weren't asked to report back to Christopher Park with the rest of their colleagues last week, but they will be on board for next week's warm weather training camp on the east coast of Spain.

But with the new League One season only a month away, they will inevitably be playing catch-up with a view to hitting the necessary fitness levels.

"James and Toby have been given a little bit more time than the others because of their international commitments," revealed Lowe.

"We'll look after them as much as we can in terms of downtime, because being away does take its toll on you.

"It's not just the training and the games, it's being away from friends and family...I know James doesn't have kids, but he goes away with the family...and Toby has a baby with his partner.

"We'll do the right thing with them, but they'll still get through all the work and testing...albeit with a bit more time off.

"They'll both be with us for the trip to Spain, and they won't be in any danger of not being ready for the start of the season."

With Sibbick still trying to force his way into the fold with Uganda, Carragher has played the last four internationals after his maiden - very unexpected - call-up in March.

After finding himself marking Poland's Robert Lewandowski three months ago, Carragher found himself pitched against mighty Holland last month.

While Malta's 8-0 defeat was a sobering experience, Lowe insisted there were aspects of the outing that Liverpool fan Carragher would learn from.

"I was there for the Holland game, I flew over to watch it," added the Latics head coach. "I like to try to watch my players when they're on international duty, I did that quote a lot at Preston.

"That's four caps for Malta now, which is a great achievement for James considering it's his first real season in the first team.

"Obviously the Holland game was tough, I spoke to him after, but he held his own against some big hitters.

"He got some good blocks in, his passing was good, and his defending was good, albeit the scoreline wasn't what they wanted.

"He played on the other side of the defence, on the left, which we've had a laugh and joke about, I've told him I know he can play there now.

"Obviously it was bittersweet on the whole, but he had a night to remember playing against his idols, the likes of (Virgil) Van Dijk, (Ryan) Gravenberch and (Cody) Gakpo.

"For him to have come from where he's come from at the beginning of last season, getting into the Wigan team, staying there, and getting international recognition...that bodes well for him, for me as a manager, and for the club as a whole."