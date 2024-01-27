Wigan Athletic boss delivers Portsmouth target Callum Lang transfer update: 'It's very close'

Callum Lang is on the verge of completing his transfer to Portsmouth

The 25-year-old - Latics' vice captain - told Maloney last week he wanted to leave the club following a largely frustrating campaign at the DW.

While valuing the player and wanting him to stay, Maloney has always said the wishes of any player who wanted to leave would be taken into account.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with Pompey - the League One leaders - meeting Latics' asking price, Maloney does not foresee any further obstacles to a deal.

"That looks like it's very close," said the Latics boss. "He trained yesterday, and then things progressed from there, I was told late last night it was close.

"I don't know whether it will be as soon as tonight or Sunday, but I expect that probably will happen.

"You're never quite sure until it's done...until it's actually done, then it's not done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I'd imagine over the next 24 hours - or certainly 48 hours - that will get done.

"As I've said before, I don't have anything bad to say about Langy, after everything he's done for this club.

"He came through our Academy, and once he made his decision, all parties needed to find a solution, which hopefully we have."

Maloney confirmed earlier this month that any departing players would be replaced in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he says any new arrival would not necessarily be a straight replacement for Lang.

"We'll try to get someone in - although I don't think it will be a like-for-like," he added.

"We have Thelo (Aasgaard) and Chris Sze in that position, so it might be in another area of the squad.

"But we're doing okay and, even if we don't manage to bring in anyone, I'll be all right.”

Lang has scored 31 goals in 143 appearances for Latics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also linked with Championship strugglers Rotherham following the recent arrival of former Latics boss Leam Richardson.

However, ambitious Pompey have put their money where their mouth is and look to have got their man.

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho was very non-committal after his side’s victory over Port Vale about the prospect of landing Lang and defender Tom McIntyre from Reading.

"My answer will be the same in terms of players contracted to other clubs,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve switched off completely from what’s happening there, with Rich (Hughes), Phil (Boardman), Tony (Brown) and Andy (Cullen) wanting me to concentrate on trying to win games of football, which we have to do.

‘I’ll speak to Rich and see where we are with any developments.

"Until otherwise we’ll refrain from speaking. I’ve got no idea how things have moved over the past 24 to 48 hours.

“I think it will go late. We want quality and the right players, at the right time for the football club.