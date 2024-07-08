Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Wigan Athletic forward Antoine Sibierski has a new job as a sporting director back home in France.

The 49-year-old spent two years with Latics under Chris Hutchings and Steve Bruce between 2007-09.

Indeed, he scored in each of his first three games for Latics - against Everton, Middlesbrough and Sunderland - which saw the club top the Premiership for the first time.

Antoine Sibierski fired Latics to the top of the Premiership during his time here

Sibierski’s time with Latics was relatively brief, and he was loaned out to Norwich City at the beginning of his second – and what proved to be final – season at the then-JJB Stadium.

He scored five times in 35 appearances for the club.

Sibierski, who also played for Manchester City, Newcastle United and Norwich City, worked as a sporting director and agent after retiring from the game, and was most recently a coach at Chateauroux before his latest appointment at ES Troyes AC.

“We are very pleased to welcome Antoine Sibierski to the club,” said Mattijs Manders, the CEO of Troyes. “Antoine comes with a wealth of experience in the world of football and his specific knowledge of the French market will greatly help us.

"He shares our ambition to return to the highest level and the high expectations of the club. He also shares our values of hard work, resilience and will be an important leader for ESTAC in our effort to return to Ligue 2.”

With Troyes having just been relegated to the third tier, Sibierski has a huge task on his hands.

“I am very happy to join ESTAC," he said. "I have always been very well received in Troyes by the club and the supporters in the past.

"Troyes is an emblematic club of French football and we will fight to get back to our place. The challenge is exciting and the ambition is great, for the whole team, the staff, the club and the supporters.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us to build a strong team and I look forward to working alongside everyone at the club to achieve this.”