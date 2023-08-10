Wigan Athletic boss desperate to paint the town - and DW Stadium - blue for home opener!

The campaign - led by the Supporters Club - has been in overdrive all week, with a number of huge flags having been commissioned.

Even the branding on the front of the stadium has been redesigned - incorporating the Wigan Warriors for the first time - to celebrate legends from the town's two major sporting clubs.

The DW Stadium will 'turn blue' for Latics' League One opener against Northampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of which Maloney says will add to the 'first day back' excitement on home soil.

"It should be a special day, and we need to put on a performance that's just as special to reward the fans for their efforts," he said.

"I have to say the Supporters Club has been a massive point of strength for me really.

"During the summer, they were in constant contact, and I've seen every email, every picture that's been sent in, of every flag that'll be on display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I also love the new branding on the front of the stadium, and the fact we're finally getting that sort of connection with the rugby league club.

"I really like the idea of the banners, where one's more football with rugby behind, and then vice versa on the opposite one.

"It's also nice to see Graham (Barrow), my assistant on one of them, and I hope maybe one day I can perhaps be on one!

"Look, we've got a fair bit to achieve yet before I get myself up there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the days of scoring the winner in a cup final, like Ben (Watson) are sadly long gone."

Callum Lang will skipper Latics against Northampton, and he also can't wait to step out onto the field.

"I'm excited to be back at home," he said. "I'm sure it will be a great atmosphere, and it's one we're looking forward to.

"We want to start this campaign with a win at home, and that's what we will try and do."

Supporters Club chair Caroline Molyneux added: "We are celebrating a new season, a new era.