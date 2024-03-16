Scott Smith slides in the only goal at the DW to lift Latics to 50 points for the campaign

The only goal came from Scott Smith on 26 minutes, the Academy product's maiden senior goal.

Thelo Aasgaard also headed just wide as Latics asked huge questions of their play-off chasing opponents.

After Sam Tickle denied George Byers and Shayne Lavery in the first half, Blackpool upped the ante in the second period, with Latics Academy product Kyle Joseph heading just wide and Lavery firing into the side-netting.

"It was two very different halves," acknowledged Maloney. "Blackpool are one of the better teams in the league without the ball, and when you don't get your build-up play right, they can quickly create chances.

"I really enjoyed the first half, but the second half was the complete opposite.

"We had to defend, and they had a couple of good chances, one a header and one that hit the side-netting.

"But I get just as much pleasure from watching that second-half performance as the first half.

"In the first half, we went very aggressive with the line-up, but we had to play under great pressure - and we did.

"Look, Blackpool are a very good side, they're going for the play-offs, and the more attacking they went in the second half, the more we had to defend.

"We've had to rely on Sam Tickle a lot in these kinds of matches, but I thought we defended pretty well.

"We gave up two chances in that second half, but in other matches we've given up a few more.