Wigan Athletic boss expects busy transfer deadline day

Latics have brought in three players so far this summer - Ryan Nyambe, Nathan Broadhead and Ashley Fletcher.

But with the squad six bodies light from the end of last season, Richardson is well aware of the need to recruit.

Leam Richardson

"I think we've got to," he said. "You can see with our squad, it's still very much a League One squad at the minute, and we're still learning at this level.

"You see the numbers, then we have Callum Lang and Tendayi Darikwa dropping out from the weekend, and lads have got to be ready to go in.

"That, on Tuesday night, was possibly us in terms of numbers, we were all used up.

"If we were to get another couple of losses, we'd be looking around, borrowing and lending.

"It's important we're aware of that, which we try to be every day, and it's important we try to make those small steps forward with positive decisions."

Richardson and the recruitment team have been on the look-out all summer, but he admits Latics have been forced to play a waiting game by the football pyramid.

"Listen, we try, but it's always a moving landscape in football," he said.

"It's always a domino effect in football, though, clubs have eyes on certain players, and other clubs in turn have eyes on their players, and our players.

"You get involved with clubs, players, agents, managers, wives, dogs...and it's always a tough challenge.

"All you can do is try to make decisions for the right reasons.

"Every year it's the same here, and across the football world, with the social media, and TV channels, they make it enjoyable for everybody, don't they.

"It's not necessarily enjoyable when you're in the middle of it, but you wouldn't change it.

"At the same time you're trying to prepare a side to play Luton on Saturday, and I can understand why there are those who think the window should close before the season starts.