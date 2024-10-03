Wigan Athletic boss expects Stockport County onslaught - 'It will be an open game - let's see what we have'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Maloney says Wigan Athletic set a 'benchmark' against Peterborough United in midweek - and challenged his players to maintain that level against Stockport County this weekend.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics brushed aside Posh at the Brick Community Stadium, as goals from Dale Taylor (2) and Callum McManaman saw them end a run of three goalless draws in a row.

Maloney felt Latics hadn't played better than in their previous game against Exeter, but were able to express themselves more in the final third because of Posh's attacking approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Maloney says Latics set a 'benchmark' against Peterborough in midweek

And he expects this weekend's trip to Edgeley Park to be a similarly open encounter.

"I think it will be another open game, another big test," he said. "From what I've seen, they'll come really aggressive for us when we have the ball, they're a good side.

"It will be another big test for us, I think they've had an amazing couple of years, the owner's done amazing with his support, and the manager's done an amazing job.

"I'm expecting a similar game to Peterborough, in terms of neither team will be looking to sit back and defend what they have, so let's see what we have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What Peterborough did show us is that, when we do create chances, if we can be clinical, we can look a decent side."

Latics were indebted to goalkeeper Sam Tickle for a fifth successive clean sheet in midweek, with the England Under-21 man pulling off a stupendous save to deny Posh an equaliser shortly after Taylor had opened the scoring.

"We'll probably have to rely on Sam again this weekend, and our defenders to defend one-v-one," added Maloney. "But what I loved the other night was the level of work from our attacking players, which allowed our defensive line to be that brave.

"I need that again this weekend...but that's why we have to rotate so much, because I'm asking so much from our attacking players - both with the ball and without.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were definitely more clinical with the chances that we had, we managed to take three of them. We probably had a similar number of chances against Exeter, but just didn't manage to take them.

"I also think the state of the game was different than in the previous three matches. Peterborough was a real toe-to-toe encounter, they didn't just try to sit in and frustrate us, they went for us and we went for them.

"They managed to get after us one-v-one with our full-backs, and managed to beat us, and maybe it was just that delivery, that moment in the box, that was the difference really.

"Look it's easy for me to say after we've won, but I thought it was a really good game. And we have to use Peterborough as a benchmark, especially out of possession."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Latics have a trip to Carlisle next Tuesday in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, they are hoping to sign off for the second international break of the season in the league with a sixth game unbeaten.

"I do feel that, since the last international break, there's been a change in the squad, it's a lot more settled," added Maloney. "It feels like we've really got our squad together now, and we need to keep working hard."