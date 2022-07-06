Wigan Athletic boss explains Bamber Bridge absentees

Despite being able to field a different XI in each half, fans will have noticed the absence of Will Keane, Gwion Edwards, Joe Bennett and Curtit Tilt.

After the game, manager Leam Richardson provided an update on them all.

James McClean in action at Bamber Bridge

"Gwion had a small issue with a tendon in pre-season," he said.

"He had an injection on Monday, so fingers crossed that will improve, and quite quickly.

"Curtis is still making progress on the road to recovery after getting injured against Bolton last season.

"He was in all summer and, given his attitude, he's actually pushing himself to be ahead of schedule, so fair play to him.

"And Joe has an illness, so it's nothing serious."

A welcome surprise on the team sheet was James McClean, who only finished last season's commitments three weeks ago - along with Keane - with Ireland.

"He just loves football, he doesn't stop, and he just has that natural fitness and application," added Richardson.

"If any young footballer wants to achieve something in the game, and wants to learn how to stay fit, and invest in yourself with the right nutrition, he's the perfect role model.

"Obviously him and Will both played on the international level for an extra month or so, so they've had an extra little break.

"We all feel it's been a short turnaround, so for them to be back in three weeks it's been even less.