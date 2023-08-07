News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Wigan Athletic boss explains captaincy call and reveals disappointment over James McClean exit

Shaun Maloney believes the 'international experience' of Josh Magennis makes him the ideal captain for Wigan Athletic this term.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:18 BST

Latics have lost a number of leaders since the end of last term, with skipper Tendayi Darikwa, vice-captain Max Power and club captain Jamie Jones leaving at the end of their contracts.

Read More
Wigan Athletic FA Cup-winning hero calls it quits at 35.

Maloney then saw Jack Whatmough and James McClean - the two leading candidates for the armband - depart on the eve of the campaign for Preston and Wrexham respectively.

Josh Magennis has been confirmed as Latics' captain for this campaign after the shock exit of James McClean last FridayJosh Magennis has been confirmed as Latics' captain for this campaign after the shock exit of James McClean last Friday
Josh Magennis has been confirmed as Latics' captain for this campaign after the shock exit of James McClean last Friday
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Callum Lang led Latics out at Derby on Saturday, but Maloney has confirmed Magennis - who is recovering from a knee injury sustained at the end of last term - will be captain on his return.“We’ve got a leadership group, which is down to five now with James McClean leaving," explained Maloney."We thought long and hard about it, and Josh Magennis was a standout candidate.“I’ve got a very young group and I wanted someone with real international experience.

"Josh will lead the captaincy, and Callum will be the vice-captain."

Speaking after the win at Pride Park, Maloney also admitted his disappointment at McClean's decision to move to Wrexham less than 24 hours before the big kick-off.

"I was really disappointed," he said. "I really wanted to keep James and, as he put on his social media, I wanted him to be captain of the team this year.

"Look, I understand the decision he's made, and I'll never say a bad word against him."He played last year when he hadn't been paid, and he trained hard every day, he gave me absolutely everything."He just came to a decision that he would get more security at a different club."I would have loved him to have stayed, he decided he needed that security, and I respect that."We're both going to have to move on, that happens in football, sometimes things are taken out of your control."

Magennis and Lang – along with McClean – were last week named in Maloney’s six-man ‘leadership group’, along with new signing Sean Clare, young gun Charlie Hughes and the experienced Charlie Wyke.

Related topics:Josh MagennisCallum LangMax PowerWrexham