Wigan Athletic boss eyeing 'extremely positive future' - after unthinkable almost happened

Shaun Maloney feels Wigan Athletic are finally able to look to an 'extremely positive future' - after coming through 'some of the hardest moments I've ever experienced in football'.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:49 BST- 2 min read

The Latics boss has been back on the training ground at Christopher Park with his players, happy to be focusing solely on football after months of off-field anguish.

And under new ownership following Mike Danson's takeover, Maloney is determined to steer the club towards a far more solid future.

"It feels extremely positive, the position we're in now, compared to where we've been since the Rotherham game," he said.

"It's hard to describe what's happened since then...some of the hardest moments I've ever experienced in football.

"There's a lot of thanks to Mr Danson and his team for getting it done so quickly.

"And now it's up to us to prepare for the new season, and outside that to try to rebuild the club in the most stable way we can."

It's understood there were several points since the end of last season where there was a very real possibility Latics wouldn't be taking the place on the start line for next term.

"It felt that like...not just at one point but for a period of a few weeks," added Maloney.

"And I think that's what was most difficult about the whole situation.

"It wasn't like the last time (in 2020), when there were a few options on the table, which I don't think were possible this time.

"What started off in terms of next season, and what the squad would look like, and certain options that had been taken away by the last ownership, quickly became the only priority being that we still had a club."

Maloney is still waiting to make his first signing of the summer, with all of Latics’ transfer activity so far involving departures.

The manager has sanctioned all of the exits so far, and says he would resist any attempts to prise his key men away.

"I want to keep our very best players here,” he added. "And they should want to be here, because it's a very exciting future under new ownership.

"It's a brilliant time to be part of what will be a very good journey."

