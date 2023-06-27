Wigan Athletic chief provides update on futures of Jamie Jones and Max Power

Jones is one of the longest-serving players at Wigan, having arrived in the summer of 2017 for the beginning of Paul Cook's reign.

He was a central figure during the administration period, showing great leadership off the field as well as performing equally well on the pitch as Latics pulled off the greatest of great escapes.

Jamie Jones and Max Power

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he has not returned to Christopher Park with the rest of the squad for pre-season training, Jones would like to sign a new deal.

Maloney too is working towards that end goal – albeit there is work to do.

"There's nothing to report on Jamie, although I hope that situation progresses well," he said.

"I'd really like Jamie to stay next season for what he brings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was one of our captains, and he's been through some really tough times.

"But he brings a real calmness to the place, and I'd like him to fight for the No.1 position."

Youngster Sam Tickle has been earmarked to challenge for the No.1 jersey next season, with Ben Amos expected to attract interest from elsewhere.

Meanwhile, boss Maloney is resigned to Max Power - another whose contract has expired - moving on for pastures new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Max's situation...I don't see him playing for Wigan next year," Maloney added.

"I see him probably getting a club in the Championship if that's what he wants.”