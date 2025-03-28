Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Lowe has provided an update on his Wigan Athletic walking wounded ahead of the final block of fixtures.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Latics head coach has been getting to know his players over the international break, ahead of this weekend's visit of Barnsley.

He was also able to work with a number of those who had been unavailable to previous boss Shaun Maloney for a number of months, including midfielder Tyrese Francois and utility man Steven Sessegnon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Lowe has been getting to know his players at Christopher Park during the international break

"Tyrese has been excellent since I've been here, great kid, great footballer," said Lowe. "We know all about him, he can break things up, he's only dainty but his vision and his left foot is very good.

"It's been great to see him back out there, and Sess has also been out there for a few days, which has been good."

Lowe also spoke about two shorter-term injuries in the form of winger Joseph Hungbo and midfielder Baba Adeeko.

"Joe's back in the fold and has been training with us," said Lowe. "Baba's still got a problem with his calf. I was told on my first day he wasn't going to train, he's been assessed, and he's in recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully one day next week we'll get him back on the grass, but there's no real need to rush him back because we've got so many players available."

One player Lowe is not expecting to work with before pre-season is midfielder Matt Smith, who suffered serious hamstring damage at Rotherham on Boxing Day, which required surgery.

"To be brutally honest, the long-term injuries are no good to me at the moment, and I don't really want to know what's going on," added Lowe.

"They're doing what they're doing with the physios, while the ones who can affect us will be working with us. I have spoken to Matt, and he said it was coming along, getting better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I asked him how he got the injury, because I know he doesn't usually sprint that fast! But it's a nasty scar he's got.

"I just want him to concentrate on getting back as quickly as he can, and make sure they're right for when they do rejoin the group. But Matt's certainly not someone who's going to be back with us very soon."