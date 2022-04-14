Wigan Athletic boss grateful for delay

Latics were scheduled to host Cambridge on Good Friday, before embarking on the long trip down to Ipswich on Easter Monday.

However, with the Burton game being squeezed into the schedule on Tuesday, both Easter fixtures were put back 24 hours - with Cambridge’s visit being selected for TV coverage.

Leam Richardson

And Richardson is more than grateful for the extra day's grace.

"We'll absolutely take that," he said. "With the way the season's been, and all the games over such a short period of time, it's going to be tough for anybody.

"The staff continue to work so hard in terms of preparing the lads for training, the games, and all the logistics.

"It's all sorts of things we get into them before a game, not just training and the physical work.

"It's verbal stuff, analysis, classroom work, and we try to cover all bases.

"The important thing is the lads know their job spec for when they go into each game."

Chairman Talal Al Hammad is over from Bahrain for the final push, and Richardson was delighted to see him before kick-off at Burton.

"It was a lovely surprise to see Talal before the game," the Latics boss added.

"I know he's got a busy schedule at the moment, but it's always great to see him.

"He always brings that positive energy with him, and it was in evidence at Burton.