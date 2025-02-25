Shaun Maloney's face says it all at the full-time whistle

Shaun Maloney admitted Wigan Athletic's first-half performance in the 2-1 home victory over promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town as 'as good as anything we've produced this season'.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics backed up positive points on the road at Crawley and Wycombe with only a second win on home soil since the end of November, to move seven points clear of the League One drop zone.

First-half strikes from Dale Taylor and Owen Dale were no more than they deserved for a thoroughly dominant 45, which saw Dale and Jonny Smith go close to adding further goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although Callum Marshall pulled one back for the visitors five minutes into the second half, Latics dug in to grind out a potentially priceless three points.

"The first half was amazing...the fluency of how the team played was as good as anything we've produced this season," gushed Maloney.

"And we were clinical...although I would have loved the game to have been dead by half-time...because after 50 minutes the game was definitely not dead.

"I think that performance has always been there...we were very good against Crawley, maybe a bit less so with the ball at Wycombe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I've always felt the performance levels have been there, it's just been how clinical we've been...and we did that in the first half.

"We've not really had that for a lot of this season, but I do feel the squad is a lot stronger than it was four or five months ago.

"And hopefully the more time these guys spend together, on the training ground and on the pitch, we'll have more games like that.

"Once they scored there was definitely a 10-minute period when I think the game maybe could have got away from us, so I have to credit the players for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The goal I didn't like, we tried to fix that problem at half-time and obviously we didn't, but in fairness to the players we adapted tactically, and how they adapted to that was all on them.

"We gave up the ball in the last 25 minutes, but we defended the space well, and the substitutes all came on and made an impact."

Dale had already seen a fierce shot turned away by ex-Latics custodian Lee Nicholls when Taylor opened the scoring on 15 minutes.

Toby Sibbick provided the through ball, and Taylor advanced on goal before coolly rounding Nicholls and slotting home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith was also denied by Nicholls, at full stretch, before Latics doubled their lead three minutes before half-time.

Again, Smith created a yard for himself down the right, and his cross was converted at the far post by Dale.

Town’s only sight at goal in the opening 45 had been Ben Wiles lifting the ball over Sam Tickle, only for Will Aimson to hack the ball off the line.

And the precarious nature of the 2-0 lead was underlined within five minutes of the restart, when Dion Charles got the better of Kerr, and crossed for Marshall to beat Tickle from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics had to overcome a shaky period – with anxiety in the air both on the pitch and in the stands – but they defended resolutely.

Town substitute Tawanda Chirewa had their best chance with two minutes to go, but his effort from distance whistled past Tickle’s far post.