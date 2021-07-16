Wigan Athletic boss hails great week - and 'new addition'!

Leam Richardson

The squad has been north of the border this week, using Kilsyth Rangers FC – of the West Scotland League – as their base.

And with eight new-boys making up half of the senior pro’s on the books, Richardson says it’s been the perfect way to lay a solid platform – on and off the pitch.

“We were always up against it in terms of planning, and then we had to change venues a couple of times because of Covid,” he told Wigan Today.

“But we’ve adapted really well, and the application in training’s been really well.

“Not only have the players had to find out stuff about themselves as players, they’ve also had to find out stuff about themselves as people.

“And we’ve got a lot of good people here, which always gives you a start.”

Richardson also admitted there’s been a surprise addition during the week.

“Tom Naylor’s wife gave birth to a beautiful baby on Tuesday night, which means he’s been missing for a couple of days,” the Latics boss revealed.

“We obviously all wish him well and send them all our best, and he’ll be back with us shortly.”