Wigan Athletic boss hails gruelling 'achievement'

This weekend's visit of Morecambe rounds off a NINTH week of Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday fixtures thrown at a Latics side who faced a fierce backlog after being unable to find a team to play them over the festive period.

Incredibly, Richardson's men remain in charge of their own promotion destiny, lying four points behind leaders Rotherham and three in front of third-placed MK Dons - with two games in hand on both.

Leam Richardson

And with Latics having the luxury of a fortnight break after the weekend - with next Saturday's trip to Burton having been put back to Tuesday, April 12 due to international commitments - Richardson will be glad of the chance to take stock.

"There's always people in sport and at football clubs that go unnoticed," he said.

"For us to play nine consecutive midweeks - with the energy levels, the preparation, the regeneration, the organisation - is some achievement.

"We've been in most days, which we're grateful for, and it's true what they say...the harder you work, the luckier you get.

"I can only stress from my point of view how well the staff have done over such a demanding period.

"The players have obviously bought into that as well, and it's great credit to everyone for that.

"I'm sure next Tuesday when we have no game we'll all probably get together...because we won't know what to do without each other!"

There have been casualties along the way, with Glen Rea damaging knee ligaments against Wimbledon which, it was confirmed yesterday, has ended his season.

And Richardson too has been sported a temporary brace to the ring finger on his left hand after a training-ground mishap.

"The physios have got enough on, they don't care about me, they've just given me this support and left me," he smiled.

"I caught a ball in training and it's broken the finger...I just don't have time at the moment to get it sorted.