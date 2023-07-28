News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Wigan Athletic boss hails Joe Adams and delighted with different kind of test provided by Tranmere Rovers

Shaun Maloney was delighted with the way his Wigan Athletic side overcame a ‘different’ kind of pre-season test in the 1-1 draw at Tranmere.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Jul 2023, 21:30 BST- 2 min read

Youngster Joe Adams came off the bench to score a 71st-minute equaliser for Latics, after the impressive Harvey Saunders had put Tranmere in front.

Read More
REPORT: Tranmere Rovers 1 Wigan Athletic 1

The visitors bossed most of the game but found it hard to break down a resolute League Two outfit, but Maloney feels they learned a lot from the exercise.

Shaun Maloney gets the message across to his Latics players at TranmereShaun Maloney gets the message across to his Latics players at Tranmere
Shaun Maloney gets the message across to his Latics players at Tranmere
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was a good game, and a test we've probably not had in pre-season, where we had that amount of possession," he said.

"I thought we struggled a bit in the first half, we lacked a little bit of patience in certain positions.

"But I thought in the second half it was a lot better, some of the senior players - (Callum) McManaman, (Stephen) Humphrys - found their levels."

Maloney highlighted Adams - who celebrated signing a new deal earlier in the week with his first senior goal - for special praise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I thought young Joe came on and made a big impact," the Latics boss said.

"He did very well on the trip to Hungary, and he's got better in each game we've played in pre-season.

"Tranmere made it very difficult for is to break them down in the first half, we had to be far more aggressive running with the ball, and Joe helped us to do that.

"I know he scored, but he made a big difference in the way we played, making space down that left-hand side."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maloney was also pleased to hand midfielder Liam Shaw and defender Kell Watts - summer signings seven and eight - their first starts in pre-season.

"You could see they were a little bit rusty, but they'll be better for their first 45 minutes," he added.

"Hopefully we can get a full week of training in them, with some conditioning work, and they'll be quickly up to where the others are."

Latics conclude their pre-season programme with a trip to Morecambe on Saturday (July 29) before opening their League One campaign next weekend at Derby County.

Related topics:Tranmere RoversKell WattsLiam ShawHarvey SaundersLeague Two