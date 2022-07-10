Wigan Athletic boss hails three massive plusses from Bolton win

Charlie Wyke's penalty was the difference between the two sides at Lostock.

But Richardson was more concerned by the addition of three more senior players to his pool.

Curtis Tilt

"It's another step towards the first game of the season, it's another competitive game, getting us closer to where we want to be," the Latics boss said.

"For Curtis to get his first 45 minutes since he came off injured against Bolton in April, for Joe to get his first 45 minutes of the summer after illness, and for Will to be back in the fold after an extended break, it's pleasing.

"In a really competitive environment against a really competitive team like Bolton, who've got in my opinion a very healthy squad for their own campaign, it was a good afternoon for them."

Bolton boss Ian Evatt reckoned his side had warranted the 'moral victory' - which didn't correlate with his Latics counterpart's assessment.

"I'm not really sure what he means by that to be honest...a moral victory in what way?" said Richardson.

"In the second half we had a lot of Academy kids on the pitch.

"As Jose Mourinho once said, they can keep the ball, we'll take the win."

Richardson was also delighted by the sight of Wyke's first goal since suffering a cardiac arrest last November, on his second appearance in four days.

"We were pleased to see Charlie with his boots and kit back on in the week, and obviously even more pleased to see him play again and get on the scoresheet," he added.

"I thought he could maybe have relaxed a little bit more for his penalty...he looked so relaxed, and you'd never have known, the way he stroked it in!

"But for him to chalk off another mark on the road back is fantastic to see."

Latics are back in action on Tuesday night when they host a Liverpool XI at the DW Stadium.