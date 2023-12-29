Shaun Maloney could not hide his delight - and relief - after Wigan Athletic showed their 'two different sides' in the 2-0 victory over rock-bottom Carlisle United.

Liam Morrison and Josh Magennis were Latics' goal heroes against Carlisle

Latics arrested a three-game losing streak in style with a comfortable win over the Cumbrians, to move six points clear of the relegation zone.

First-half goals from Josh Magennis (penalty) and Liam Morrison - who also hit the post before the break - underlined the gulf in quality between the two sides, with Latics also having three other seemingly decent spot-kick shouts turned down.

And Latics also showed their mettle by digging deep in the second period to keep the visitors - roared on by more than 4,000 supporters - at bay.

"I loved how we played in the first half, I really, really did," enthused Maloney. "The players were very brave, and then we had to show a different side in the second half.

"We had to dig in, Carlisle went super aggressive in terms of trying to keep the ball off us, and we had to show another way of playing.

"Tonight was such an important game for us. We were obviously desperate to win the game, but I was also wanting to see a performance that showed we were really wanting to play.

"We wanted to play our way out from the back, and play at the other end of the field. And I thought the first half was everything we wanted, 2-0 at half-time was more than a fair scoreline."

Maloney had been able to name Thelo Aasgaard in the starting XI for the first time in two months, while Martial Godo was also passed fit to make the bench after a month out.

"That certainly makes a difference...a difference within training, and within the team," added the Latics boss. "Players have to play very well to keep their position, which is what you want.

"Some of the returns have been accelerated..Thelo has only had one full training session, which was yesterday, the same with Martial.

"But with the position we're in, we've had to accelerate them a little bit, and it's been great to see them back in the group.