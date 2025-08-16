The Latics players celebrate Jason Kerr's killer second goal

Ryan Lowe was pleased with most aspects of Wigan Athletic's 2-0 victory over Peterborough United -0 but admitted his side 'should have closed it out' well before the end.

Christian Saydee and skipper Jason Kerr both headed home inside the opening half-hour at the Brick Community Stadium as Latics made it three wins out of three on home soil in all competitions.

But it could and should have been far more, with Saydee, Dara Costelloe (three times), Callum Wright and substitute Maleace Asamoah Jnr failing to make the most of further chances.

That left the door open for a poor Posh side to rally at the end, with Sam Tickle required to save from Cian Hayes, and Luke Robinson hacking off the line to deny Archie Collins in the dying seconds.

"I'm obviously pleased...three points, two goals and a clean sheet," assessed Lowe.

"I do know we need to be a little bit better with the ball, on the turnovers, but it was never going to be easy against a good team.

"Yes, they haven't won any games yet, but you can see what Darren's trying to do, and there's some unbelievable quality in there.

"When we score the two goals, it gives us that momentum, and I think we should have closed it out in the second half with the chances we created.

"The goalie's saved a couple, one's gone over the bar, one's gone just past the post...but I was pleased on the whole with most of it.

"We were really good with the ball for an hour, the last half-hour not quite as good, but you take whatever comes your way, and to hold on for the clean sheet was very good.

"Of course we can still be better, we still need to do more, but what I will say is that the fans really got behind us, especially in that last 10 minutes.

"I think they could feel the pressure that I felt, and the songs they were seeing, and the support they were giving us, that got us through.

"Rather than going against us, they stayed with us, which is massively important at any football club, so well done to them for that.

"At 2-0, sometimes you can think the game is won, but it's never won, it's a tough scoreline.

"We had to put bodies on the line at the end, we cleared one off the line, and it was a real collective effort."