Wigan Athletic boss is 'nervous' - Accrington Stanley chief

Latics host Richardson's old club at the DW on Tuesday night in their game in hand, looking to go three points clear of long-time leaders Rotherham.

And Coleman has been full of plaudits for a side who won the corresponding fixture 4-1 at the start of the season.

Leam Richardson, with Dr Jonathan Tobin

“Wigan are a good side," he told Accrington's official website. "I speak to Leam quite often and it’s easy for me looking from the outside in to think they are going to get promoted.

"But Leam is still nervous about it.

“When the game kicks off, we won’t be trying to do him any favours, we want to win games, we are close and yet far because of the way we defend as a team.

“Wigan have a lot of experience and they have brought in improving players.

"They cost money but if they have the money then spend it and get the best they can.

"I would if I had the money and they have recruited really well.

“Our model is different to theirs but it doesn’t mean we can’t compete with them.

"We have to get young hungry players and try to move them on.

“Leam has not had a great deal of experience as a manager but he has done superbly well to keep them going last season when they were down to the bare bones.