Wigan Athletic boss leaves door open for injured duo

Midfielder Cousins has been absent from the first-team set-up since early January with a thigh muscle injury.

But he made a successful 70-minute return for the Under-23s last week with no issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Cousins in action for Latics

Forward Aasgaard hasn't been seen since the Papa John's victory over Arsenal in late January due to a stress fracture.

He did, however, join up with the squad for last week's warm-weather camp in Dubai, where he was seen sprinting with his colleagues.

Both would obviously be short of full match sharpness, but the return of either would be a massive boost.

"You've got to be respectful of the amount of time some lads have been out," said the Latics boss.

"But you've got to also be respectful of the person and player they are, and how hard they've worked and how much they want to get back out there.

"Jordan's come back in just as good shape as we left him, and he's champing at the bit to get back in and around the first team.

"He's played in one 23s game, and another couple of behind-closed-doors fixtures, as well as training sessions.

"Characters like that are so important within the group, and one thing you know about Jordan is he'll be ready and waiting for the chance when it comes."

On Aasgaard's presence in Dubai, Richardson added: "It was part of his rehab.

"Certainly in my mind, it'll be a tough ask for Thelo to be involved in any part of the season.

"You've got to be mindful of the injury he's had, it is a 'growing' injury, and there's no real timescale on it really.

"We've got to be very careful we don't make things worse for him, and get ahead of ourselves.

"For a player like Thelo, at his age, it's all about the long term, and not doing anything that could jeopardise that in any way.