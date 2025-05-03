Ryan Lowe thanks the Latics fans after the 1-1 draw at Northampton

Ryan Lowe revealed Wigan Athletic battled back to rescue a point at Northampton Town only after 'harsh words' were said at half-time - after his side fell behind to a 'criminal goal'.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics closed their League One campaign by extending their unbeaten run to eight matches at Sixfields, thanks to a 96th-minute equaliser from Dale Taylor.

It was no more than the visitors deserved, after a below-par first-half display in Northamptonshire, capped by Tariqe Fosu's goal - which stemmed from a Latics corner - just after the half-hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That led to the manager reading the riot act at the interval, and sending his players out early for the second period, in the hope of a reaction, which was duly delivered.

All of which left Lowe satisfied with the result - but not with the way his side had gifted Northampton a foothold in the game.

"We got it wrong...to be counter-attacked like that...that's a criminal offence in my eyes,” he said. "It's a crap goal, and we're disappointed with that, but we said to them at half-time that we needed to get the ball down and play with it a bit more.

"Listen, if the truth be known, I thought we were the better team when we started to get the ball down and play. The stats show that, the xG (expected goals) show that, they were a lot better for us than them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, though, we kept fighting all the way to the end, that's what I want, but I still need more calmness from certain players, certain individuals. I'm giving players opportunities to showcase what they've got, but there's got to be a lot of hard work as well.

"We've managed to see out the season unbeaten, it's eight games now...should there have been more wins in there, I think there should have been. But the lads again showed their fight and we deserved to come away with a point.”

Lowe also explained the thinking behind sending his players out very early before the start of the second half.

"There were some harsh words at half-time, which will be kept in-house, and they always will,” he said. "That's why they came out early for the second half, I wanted them to have a feel of the ball, get some runs in, ready for the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because at the start of the first half, some of them might as well not have been on the pitch, which was disappointing. I don't mean that to be disrespectful, but we had 900 fans there, and the least we can do is show up.

"There were certain players who didn't show up in the first half...but in the second half, give them a bit of credit, they went out, they got on the ball and they were braver with it."

Latics finished the season in 15th place, with 56 points from their 46 matches played.

Only top two Birmingham City and Wrexham conceded fewer goals than Latics’ tally of 42.

However, their 40 goals scored was the worst in the third tier.