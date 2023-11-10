News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Athletic boss makes bold prediction after Charlie Hughes maiden call-up

Shaun Maloney believes Charlie Hughes' maiden England call-up is 'only the start' for the Wigan Athletic defender.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 10th Nov 2023, 11:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hughes has become the seventh Latics man - including four from the Academy - to receive selection for their country this term.

Read More
Charlie Hughes opens up on massive debt to Wigan Athletic after earning maiden E...

He'll join up with the rest of the England Euro Elite League squad - effectively a mix of Under-19s and Under-20 - for their upcoming fixtures against Italy (November 16) and Germany (November 20).

Charlie Hughes has developed into a first-team regular - and not international footballer - under the watchful eye of Shaun MaloneyCharlie Hughes has developed into a first-team regular - and not international footballer - under the watchful eye of Shaun Maloney
Charlie Hughes has developed into a first-team regular - and not international footballer - under the watchful eye of Shaun Maloney
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Not bad for a lad who only turned 20 last month, and who made his full league debut on Boxing Day last year at Middlesbrough.

“It’s amazing news," said Latics boss Maloney.

"In my opinion, it’s well deserved. His form this season - and performances since I came in - have been at such a high level.

“I am really happy for him and his family. He is a very good professional.

"It’s brilliant news and I am really pleased for him and everyone at the Academy can be proud.

"I think it’s only the start for Charlie.”