Wigan Athletic boss makes bold prediction after Charlie Hughes maiden call-up
Hughes has become the seventh Latics man - including four from the Academy - to receive selection for their country this term.
He'll join up with the rest of the England Euro Elite League squad - effectively a mix of Under-19s and Under-20 - for their upcoming fixtures against Italy (November 16) and Germany (November 20).
Not bad for a lad who only turned 20 last month, and who made his full league debut on Boxing Day last year at Middlesbrough.
“It’s amazing news," said Latics boss Maloney.
"In my opinion, it’s well deserved. His form this season - and performances since I came in - have been at such a high level.
“I am really happy for him and his family. He is a very good professional.
"It’s brilliant news and I am really pleased for him and everyone at the Academy can be proud.
"I think it’s only the start for Charlie.”