Shaun Maloney did not pull his punches in assessing Latics' 1-0 defeat at Wycombe

Latics paid the penalty for a woeful showing in the first period at Adams Park, with a rousing effort after the break not enough to restore parity.

The only goal summed up the night, with Sam Tickle - Latics' stand-out player throughout the whole campaign - allowing a Josh Scowen strike to slip through his hands and in at the near post.

Credit the visitors, they gave it everything after the break, sparked by a triple substitution at half-time, and another three new faces coming on during the second period.

But Maloney's men couldn't find a way past home goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli, who denied Thelo Aasgaard, Charlie Hughes, Martial Godo and Jordan Jones late on.

"The second half was everything we want...and a complete opposite of the first half," acknowledged the Latics boss.

"We have to respect the opponent but, in terms of looking at ourselves...yeah, the first half was very poor.

"I didn't like what I saw in any aspect of that first half, and then it was the complete opposite in that second half.

"We did everything but score in that second half, I couldn't fault the players, and I told them that at the end.

"I'm just sorry for the fans, that we couldn't give them something to go home with.

"But I think they could see the way the team performed, and the players performed, in that second half.

"It was the first half that cost us. Everything was slow, everything was comfortable.

"Out of possession we were just about okay, but we switched off so many times from throw-ins, which infuriates you as a manager.

"Even the build-up play wasn't amazing, and the pitch was in a great condition to play good football, and I thought we were very rushed in the way we attacked.

"The second half was excellent...that's the way you play, that's the way I want my Wigan Athletic team to play.

"Look, it's a big mistake from our goalkeeper, but Sam's been brilliant this season, he's saved us numerous times.

"That's just something that can happen in the game, but it was the performance in general that cost us more...and that's what hurts.