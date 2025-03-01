Shaun Maloney has seen both sides of his Latics team in the last four days

In what proved to be a poignant statement, Shaun Maloney admitted his final two matches in charge of Wigan Athletic epitomised the side to a tee.

In midweek, Latics deservedly picked up all three points against a Huddersfield Town team that has been a fixture in the play-off places for the whole season.

However, just four days later, they underperformed across the board against Reading - with only goalkeeper Sam Tickle standing between them and a real mauling.

When asked whether both displays summed up the situation, Maloney replied: "Absolutely, spot on.

"I think it's so different, the level of performance, in the last three or four days. And it really has summed up our season, and I really need to figure this out.

"I know there's not been much consistency in the squad, with team selection, but we need to find a way past this.

"We're definitely at a point where we can compete with and beat anyone in this league. But we're still in the same position where any team can beat us if we perform the way we did today, especially in the first half."

After Tickle had performed heroics in the first half, Latics actually took the lead against the Royals, with skipper Jason Kerr nodding home a Jonny Smith corner.

However, two goals in the final quarter from Jayden Wareham and Tyler Bindon gave the visitors three points they unquestionably warranted.

But is the Jekyll and Hyde nature of Latics' fortunes down to mentality?

"I think there's a lot to it," Maloney recognised. "Mentality is one aspect of that...also culturally around the place...I think that's something I have to try to figure out and fix.

"I know I definitely needed more from the players today, but generally I always look at myself first.

"I need to fix the culture, because there's so much behind it, there's so much going on in the background...it needs lots of stability, lots of big drive and ambition to drive us forward.

"We kind of haven't got it all joined up yet, and I guess that's my job...to join every department up, and push everyone in the right direction."