Shaun Maloney didn't feel Latics deserved anything from the game against Reading

Shaun Maloney insisted Wigan Athletic 'got what we deserved' after play-off chasing Reading scored two goals in the final quarter to secure all three points at the Brick.

Only the brilliance of goalkeeper Sam Tickle had kept Latics in the game during a totally one-sided first half.

And it looked as though Latics would take full advantage when skipper Jason Kerr headed home from Jonny Smith's corner on the hour mark to put Latics ahead.

However, after a couple more superb saves, Tickle was finally beaten with 19 minutes to go when Jayden Wareham converted from Charlie Savage's cross.

And Tyler Bindon scored what proved to be the winner with five minutes to go, after Reading had hit the bar and Tickle had made another scrambling save to keep them out.

"I think it was a fair result," acknowledged Maloney, who had seen his side deservedly beat fourth-placed Huddersfield Town earlier in the week.

"The performance was way below the level we showed three or four days ago.

"I know we went 1-0 up, although at that point I didn't think there was much in the game.

"We were a lot better without the ball in the first 15-20 minutes of the second half, but all through the game we were really poor with the ball.

"We could have got it forward into some good areas more, because when we did play how we wanted to play and try to hurt them, we ended up near their box.

"Then we're relying on the creativity of the attacking players, and I think some of them definitely had quieter games.

"But it's not just on the attacking players, I thought even in the build-up, and how we try to play, we didn't play into the areas we really wanted to.

"So I can't say it was just the attackers who had their lowest level games, because it was throughout the team.

"That build-up, and how we played, it has to be miles better than that...I think it was there for us to play, but we weren't good enough on the ball.

"And overall I think we got what we deserved."