Wigan Athletic boss makes Callum Lang admission after striker ends goal drought

But the manager hopes Lang's first goal in a year and six months in midweek - the third of Latics' magnificent seven against Leicester City Under-21s - eases some of the pressure the player places on himself.

"I'm really pleased for Callum, you could tell that goal meant a lot to him," said Maloney.

Shaun Maloney was delighted to see Callum Lang back on the scoresheet in midweek

"I know Callum is very aware of the goal situation, and I've been trying to take the blame off him.

"His performances have been...we went away to Derby, and he was probably one of the main reasons we won that game.

"It was the same at Bolton, so he's had some fine performances along the way.

"Just because he's not been scoring...I don't judge his performances by the amount of goals he's scoring.

"I don't think he fully realises this yet...but I am the manager, and normally when I say something, I hope the players believe it!

"Look, Callum's a really, really good player...he just needs to take away that burden of scoring.

"If he really understands his role in the middle of the pitch, then he has the talent to be a big player for us.

"For me, there's no pressure on him, or any more pressure than on any other player, by his goals.

"Performances on the pitch are where I'll always judge a player.