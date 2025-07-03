Wigan Athletic family in mourning after passing of Pat Whelan, aged 89

Pat Whelan, alongside husband Dave, greets Latics skipper Emmerson Boyce at Wembley Stadium in 2013

The Wigan Athletic family is in mourning after the passing of Pat Whelan at the age of 89.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pat, the wife of long-time owner and chairman Dave, and the grandma of David Sharpe, was a permanent fixture on matchdays at the stadium her husband built over the years.

It’s understood she had been unwell for some time.

A Latics statement read: "All at Wigan Athletic are devastated to learn of the passing of Pat Whelan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The devoted wife of former Latics and Wigan Warriors owner Dave Whelan, Pat was an incredible human being who cared immensely about both of Wigan’s sporting teams and the town itself.

"Having sat beside her beloved husband in hospital after he broke his leg in the 1960 FA Cup final, Pat and Dave would embark on an incredible journey together decades later as owners of Wigan Athletic.

"Latics were at the bottom of the fourth tier when the Whelan family took over in 1995 and saved the club from extinction.

"Three promotions in the next decade led to the club reaching the Premiership in 2005, and eight magical years followed for Latics in the top flight of English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Punching well above their weight, Latics completed two remarkable Great Escapes and memorably lifted the FA Cup on that famous day at Wembley in May 2013.

"Pat and Dave were overcome with emotion as they watched their team defy the odds on the grandest stage of them all alongside their children and grandchildren.

"After 23 years and a total of five promotions and seven trophies, the Whelan family sold Latics in November 2018, ending an unforgettable era and leaving an amazing legacy behind.

"It wasn’t just the performances on the field which had a profound effect on the Wigan community, as the Whelan family also helped change the lives of thousands of Wiganers by supporting the Community Trust and helping fund the Youth Zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In recent years, Pat and Dave have been regular visitors to the stadium, supporting both Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors in their respective fixtures.

"Pat will be sorely missed, and her kind nature and warmth will always be remembered by everyone.

"As we reflect on and celebrate Pat’s life, we ask that her family’s privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time. May she rest in peace."