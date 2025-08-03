Steven Sessegnon has played his way back into Ryan Lowe's plans

Ryan Lowe believes Steven Sessegnon 'is going to be with us for the season' - just weeks after his Wigan Athletic career appeared to be over.

The 25-year-old defender was made available for transfer at the end of last season after failing to make an appearance in the second half of the season.

After recovering from an injury sustained towards the end of Shaun Maloney's tenure, Sessegnon was unable to force his way into the team under Lowe, whose 3-5-2 formation didn't suit the player's style of play.

Sessegnon didn't even go away to Spain with the rest of the Latics first-team squad, such was the extent to which he'd slipped down the pecking order.

However, with Will Aimson banned for the first three league games thanks to his sending-off at Northampton on the final day of last term, Sessegnon filled in at centre-back during the tail end of pre-season.

And he started alongside James Carragher and Jason Kerr on day one against Northampton at the Brick, where he barely put a foot wrong.

"We spoke about Sess potentially going out and getting some games, because he wanted to play full-back," said Lowe.

"We've tried him on the left and right-hand side of the back three with Will suspended, because we've been looking for that little bit of balance. But he's been excellent, I have to say."

But does he remain on the transfer list?

"There is no transfer list any more!" laughed Lowe. "Gone are those days of a transfer list!

"I was talking to Gregor (Rioch, sporting director) the other day, something about the transfer list, and there actually is no such thing any more.

"But no, Sess won't be going anywhere this summer, and that's credit to him, not me.

"We've put him in there, we've asked him to play in certain positions that probably wouldn't be his preferred positions.

"But unless he comes to me and says 'I've got this lined up, or that lined up' - and I don't think that's going to be the case - as far as I'm concerned, Sess is going to be with us for the season.

"And he's got his head down in training, by the way, he's done everything right, and credit where credit's due.

"Yes, he was made available for transfer, and that was purely because he wanted to play right-back or left-back.

"But he's got that experience and know-how to be able to play that left-sided centre-half position, or on the right-hand side, which is what he's done.

"He's not going anywhere right now, because he's much needed here, he remains with us."

Lowe also insisted midfielder Matt Smith remains part of his plans despite losing his No.8 shirt - dropping to No.17 - when the squad numbers were released on Friday.

"Numbers are irrelevant to me," said Lowe. "I see Matt as more of a No.4, and I wanted to give the No.8 shirt to someone (Callum Wright) who I see playing there.

"If I had No.4 spare, I would have given that to Matt, because I still see him as part of our plans.

"The fact is he's injured unfortunately, the same with Baba Adeeko, Jonny Smith's injured, Cal Mac's injured, Chris Sze's injured, K'Marni Miller's injured, Luke Robinson's injured...the list goes on."