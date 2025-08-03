Tobias Brenan gets stuck in against Northampton

Ryan Lowe insists Tobias Brenan has no-one to thank but himself for making the most of his big chance in the Wigan Athletic first team.

The 19-year-old was something of a surprise selection in the engine room on opening day against Northampton Town, having never previously appeared on the field in senior football.

But he responded with a magnificent display, and was fully deserving of the standing ovation he received when replaced by new signing Ryan Trevitt on the hour mark.

For a youngster who only joined Latics at the start of the year from Oxford United - and who was a late call-up for the summer training camp in Spain - it's been a meteoric rise in a short space of time.

"Tobias should be very proud, and so should his family, he was excellent," acknowledged head coach Lowe.

"He and young Leo Graham weren't supposed to be going on the trip to Spain for the training camp last month.

"I'd seen a little bit of them both last season, but obviously the main focus for me was getting the points we needed to stay in the division.

"We've looked this summer for people who look capable of stepping up, and it's been those two.

"Leo's just unfortunate in that, if there'd been a couple more injuries, he could have potentially been involved today as well.

"I wouldn't be against that at all...as you'll have seen from my time at Bury, Plymouth and Preston, I play the kids if they're good enough, it doesn't matter how old they are.

"Tobias has been champing at the bit, I got him in a couple of days ago and told him he'd be starting, and showed him some stuff that he'd been good at.

"He couldn't stop saying 'thank you', and I said 'don't be thanking me, you need to thank yourself', because he's a lovely kid who just wants to learn.

"And that's what you get when you've got good players and good people like him.

"He can play '4' and '8'...and he can probably play numerous other positions as well."