News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77

Wigan Athletic boss makes transfer prediction ahead of big kick-off

Shaun Maloney is happy to take his Wigan Athletic squad into the new EFL campaign with no more additions.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 30th Jul 2023, 19:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 19:41 BST

The Latics boss has brought in eight new signings this summer - Liam Morrison, Jonny Smith, Callum McManaman, Matt Smith, Sean Clare, James Balagizi, Liam Shaw and Kell Watts.

Read More
Rookie 'ready' to be Wigan Athletic first choice, insists boss Maloney.

But he's also had to contend with almost two full teams of departures since the end of last term.

Shaun Maloney is not expecting any incomings ahead of the new seasonShaun Maloney is not expecting any incomings ahead of the new season
Shaun Maloney is not expecting any incomings ahead of the new season
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tendayi Darikwa, Ryan Nyambe, Steven Caulker, Joe Bennett, Gwion Edwards, Jordan Cousins and Jamie Jones left at the end of their contracts, while Anthony Scully, Graeme Shinnie, Tom Naylor, Max Power, Curtis Tilt, Will Keane, Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath have been moved on.

Throw in the half a dozen loan players who returned to their parent clubs, it’s meant another huge summer of upheaval.

It’s also led to a number of Academy products featuring heavily in pre-season, to great effect.

And Maloney says he won't be actively seeking further reinforcements ahead of the big kick-off.

"I don't think there'll be any more coming in," he said.

"I'm really happy with what we've managed to bring in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"And unless something changes with anyone going out, I'm very happy with what I have.

"The big thing for me now is to get everyone back fit and available.

"We need to get players fit, and we'll have that 18 or 19 senior players giving me decisions to make.

"But the good thing is we've seen over pre-season that we have so many young players pushing for places, which is fantastic."

Related topics:EFLKell WattsLiam Shaw