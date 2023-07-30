The Latics boss has brought in eight new signings this summer - Liam Morrison, Jonny Smith, Callum McManaman, Matt Smith, Sean Clare, James Balagizi, Liam Shaw and Kell Watts.

But he's also had to contend with almost two full teams of departures since the end of last term.

Shaun Maloney is not expecting any incomings ahead of the new season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tendayi Darikwa, Ryan Nyambe, Steven Caulker, Joe Bennett, Gwion Edwards, Jordan Cousins and Jamie Jones left at the end of their contracts, while Anthony Scully, Graeme Shinnie, Tom Naylor, Max Power, Curtis Tilt, Will Keane, Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath have been moved on.

Throw in the half a dozen loan players who returned to their parent clubs, it’s meant another huge summer of upheaval.

It’s also led to a number of Academy products featuring heavily in pre-season, to great effect.

And Maloney says he won't be actively seeking further reinforcements ahead of the big kick-off.

"I don't think there'll be any more coming in," he said.

"I'm really happy with what we've managed to bring in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And unless something changes with anyone going out, I'm very happy with what I have.

"The big thing for me now is to get everyone back fit and available.

"We need to get players fit, and we'll have that 18 or 19 senior players giving me decisions to make.