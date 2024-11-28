Wigan Athletic boss offers selection hint ahead of FA Cup trip to Cambridge United

Shaun Maloney and assistants Max Rogers and Glenn Whelan take in the midweek win over Northampton

Shaun Maloney has challenged his Wigan Athletic players to 'win the battle before we win the game' - to ensure they make it third time lucky at Cambridge United this weekend.

Latics have lost on both of their trips to the Abbey Stadium this year, a 3-1 defeat on Easter Monday at the end of last term, which was followed by last month's 2-0 reversal.

However, this time a place in the FA Cup third round is up for grabs, and Latics will head south buoyed by having picked up six points in the league over the past week.

"The two wins have been important, and have been good for the confidence of the players," said the Latics boss. "But this game's going to be really different to both Barnsley and Northampton.

"It's a place where we've struggled...the last game we lost it in the first 20 minutes. Credit to Cambridge for that, they pressed us in certain areas, which we found tough, and we had some individual mistakes that day as well.

"We were probably fortunate it was only 2-0 at half-time, because we gave up some other big chances which they didn't take.

"They're a well structured team, good players...some of whom we know...Jordan Cousins and Kell Watts...and so we're expecting a tough match.

"The performances they've had at home have been very strong, and they are a difficult team to beat at their stadium. I really like the atmosphere down there, it's intense, the crowd is very close to you...a really good place for a cup-tie.

"We'll approach it in exactly the same way as last time, we'll try to play through them. But we just have to be better across the park, and it's up to me to get that over to the players.

"I also look at this game as one where we're going to have to win the battle before we win the game, and that will be the mindset going in."

Latics will know more than anyone the potential riches on offer in round three, having drawn the plummest of ties this time last year.

"That will probably be motivation for both sets of players," Maloney added. "Looking purely from a football side, we obviously had an amazing night last season against Manchester United in the third round.

"But prior to that, we had to go down to Exeter, where it was backs-to-the-wall, and then up to York, in incredible conditions really, when we were struggling to see the ball in the fog.

"That's what you have to do to put yourself in a position for the reward of a big tie, and the United game was amazing - including the financial aspect for our club.

"But Cambridge will be thinking exactly the same, they'll have the same motivation, and we're under no illusions how difficult a game it's going to be."

While managers up and down the country will shuffle their pack in the cup, Maloney says it will be his strongest available side.

"We didn't make too many changes in the last match, and it's not an exact science," he said. "Sometimes I really listen to the sports science team, sometimes I will just feel strongly about something that I will make the change for a certain game.

"I'll get it right sometimes, I'll get it wrong sometimes...in this job, it's about getting it right more times than you get it wrong."