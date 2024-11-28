Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man - 'I guess it would be churlish to pick fault...but...'

The weekend win at Barnsley for the first in the space of four days for Latics

Our panel of Latics experts reflect on a wonderful week that’s seen a return of six points from two league games, ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup second-round trip to Cambridge United...

Alan Rogers:

Nice to get back into action after the international break - and even nicer to get back into action with a win! The game on Saturday wasn't exactly what most people expected. Barnsley had a great home record and are aiming for the play-offs at the very least, but during the first 45 minutes they were dreadful. After a hesitant first few minutes, Latics seemed to realise the opposition seemed strangely out of sorts, and they took advantage. The first half was very one-sided and Wigan scored a deserved goal - and what a goal it was! Having said that, it's not going to win the goal of the season, or even the goal of the month, but it was something the fans have been crying out for. A decent run to the line, a simple cross, and a well-executed finish from the man in the centre-forward position. Thelo has had a bit of stick from a minority this season - mainly because he is very talented - and if he has a 'quiet' game then it tends to highlight just how good he really is. But once again on Saturday, he popped up just when we needed him.

But it definitely wasn't a one-man show. Everyone expected a different Barnsley to appear for the second half, and this proved to be the case. The merchants of doom were confidently predicting Latics would sit back and be overwhelmed, but they hadn't taken into consideration Will Aimson and his mates. Aimson looks to be the signing of the season, and once again he put his body on the line on Saturday. The newly-crowned League One player of the year, Sam Tickle, once again supported a wonderful defensive display that proved the cynics wrong. Barnsley were the better team in the second half, but Wigan fought well and overall deserved the points over 90 minutes.

I guess it would be churlish to pick fault with the manager after leading his team to a fantastic away win at a promotion-seeking side, but there's one small point that continues to annoy me. Once again we made all our substitutions with 12 minutes of the game left. Add that to the nine minutes of injury time...well, that's quite a gamble in my opinion. And of course the inevitable happened! Baba Adeeko went down injured twice in the last period of the game, and in normal circumstances would have been taken off. I'm a Maloney fan, but I can't get my head around these substitutions. Never mind Shaun, nobody's perfect!

And so on to Tuesday against Northampton...and more of the same! A delightful, one-sided first half followed by a much trickier second period. It was that man Aasgaard - again winning a one-on-one competition with the opposition goalie - who started things off. The first goal was quickly followed by a sublime piece of skill as Jonny Smith picked up the ball, cut inside, and fired a deliciously curling ball into the top corner! Once again, if I'm being picky, the Latics should have killed the game off in the first 45 minutes. They came close, but couldn't quite get the ball into the net again. And so, once again, we went into a slightly nervy second half.

Northampton were much better than in the first period, especially with the introduction of Will Eaves. But with a combination of grit, hard work - and more than a touch of luck, the Blues held on. I put a curse on Aimson after praising him on Saturday, because Eaves began to bully him and caused the Latics man to lose the ball in a dangerous position. But once again Super Sam Tickle to the rescue (I think Aimson can be forgiven a few dodgy moments in an otherwise unblemished season)! There were some other great individual performances - Toby Sibbick and Dale Taylor to name but two. Also, Shaun seemed to rein in his five-man substitution strategy! Six satisfying points from two very similar games...and social media quite positive for a change!

Caddy from the 5:

Back-to-back league wins sees the Tics faithful looking up the play-off final date, while some even wondered if automatic promotion can still be on...well, the ones drunk on the train coming back from Barnsley might have been, allegedly... It's a very much-needed confidence boost for the whole club with the two wins, and let's all hope we kick on because I can see Winter Hill and Horwich looming, and old deluded himself has started to tell anyone that'll listen that the best team in Division Three (currently eighth) are back... YAWN!Anyway, enough of them clowns, the first half against Northampton was up there with the best we've played all season, and the second half was what we've mostly watched. We keep saying it, but there's a half-decent team in there somewhere, but getting consistency is our problem - along with Scrooge running the show - but let's not put a dampener on the week…

This weekend sees a glamour tie for the FA Cup winners - in colour - with a long trip to Cambridge. I don't envy anyone doing that trek, you must be daft! A place in the third round awaits the winners, and it's come as no surprise to me that Manchester City's form has dipped as a very nervous Pep keeps his eye on the cup. The last thing he'll want is the HMS Tics in round three to ruin his whole season. Things are looking a tad brighter at the Dome at the moment, so let's keep it up...and send us all into Christmas wanting Dale Taylor as a present - settle down at the back! Right, I'm off to try and decipher how you get these free tickets for the Orient game...Rain Man himself would give up and hit the Strongbow! Keep the faith, gang.

Matt Auffrey:

It only took 16 matches, but we have won consecutive league fixtures for the first time this season. Last Saturday’s 1-0 triumph at Barnsley, coupled with Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Northampton at the Brick, provided a massive breakthrough for the lads. For those, like myself, who have viewed our recent rough stretch with a ‘glass half-full’ mindset, witnessing consecutive winning results felt like quite the reward for staying optimistic through a difficult period. Despite the improved performance in all areas of the pitch, there was still some room for the critics to note that it took some extraordinary last-ditch defending and goalkeeping to preserve both results. The margins between coming away with six points versus one or two points from the past two fixtures were razor thin.

I hope most fans would collectively agree that, at this point in the season, we are too solid to be relegated, yet too far from a finished product to challenge for the play-offs. The inconsistent nature of our play has produced inconsistent results. Similarly to last season, the team’s ups and downs appear to have us destined to finish in the league’s mid-table places for a second consecutive campaign. We are currently at the lower end of the mid-table in 15th position. It would take an uptick in form to have us elevate to the top half of the league table and remain there for an extended period of time.

Nonetheless, playing form will be thrown out the window when we travel to Cambridge for our second round FA Cup tie this weekend. Our last three visits to the Abbey Stadium have produced one draw and two losses dating back to 2021. The good news is that only seven weeks have passed since our last trip to Cambridgeshire. Our recent 2-0 defeat should remain fresh enough in our minds that we enter the match with an improved sense of poise. The prospect of drawing a big opponent in the next round of the tournament should provide more than enough reason for us to raise our levels on Saturday. If we put out the same team that started Tuesday’s match, I feel confident about our chances to at least start the match with a strong performance.

Toby Sibbick has settled into the right back position exceptionally since our return to action last weekend, while loanees Silko Thomas and Dale Taylor have done phenomenal work to set up our last three goals. There’s no denying that a good portion of our young squad has had a rocky start to the season. We may finally be witnessing the byproduct of some talented players gaining just enough experience and gelling together to the degree that they make a consistent positive impact at this level. The magic of the FA Cup can appear out of nowhere, but sometimes it takes the right group of magicians to summon the cup’s most majestic powers. I trust Shaun Maloney to set the team up to win. It’s now on the players to believe in their own ability to produce magic.

Stephen Unsworth:

Run, chase, show desire. Those are the key components for any team. Against Barnsley, we showed that. Having talent and experience in managing game time is a different challenge. In fairness to our manager - who isn’t my favourite - he made some really good calls this week. Praise where praise is due. I say this week. I mean one-and-a-half games. Last 45 against Northampton, we were Beech Hill again. The reason? We stopped running, chasing and replaced it with a misplaced psychological superiority complex. The other noteworthy highlights were the performances of Silko Thomas and Baba Adeeko. I’ve been a strong critic of both, and I make no apology for that. This week however, they looked full of energy and looked to go past people. The key improvement was how they got stuck in and played without the ball. That was superb to see.

So enough nice stuff. Who are we going to sign up to replace Tyrese Francois and have a striker up top in January? Somebody who’s going to get 10-plus goals before the end of the season? Here’s my shot at it….Tyler Burey at Carlisle,Jayden Stockley at Port Vale, and Jack Stratton at Woking. All worth a punt to do something up front.

On to Cambridge in the cup. Admit it, Mr Maloney. You messed up last time there. Cambridge hadn’t won all season and you didn’t prepare our team to run, run, run and show desire, because you keep thinking raw talent that doesn't chase back and close down (without a striker) is enough. Sod it. I might just head straight past the ground and head straight to the Moonshine Brewery. Calverley’s on Hooper Street. The staff there never stop moving. Focused passion. A great product, but they know great talent needs effort blended into the mix.

Tony Moon:

Well, though it would be a push for even the happiest of clappers to say the future’s orange, it’s certainly looking a little brighter given our last two performances. Decent - even very good - for the majority of both games (okay, yes, we had poor spells in both games too...got to give the moaners their little piece of the pie), the players are starting to look a little more confident in executing what’s being asked of them. That, coupled with a detectable improvement from a couple of the new recruits - Toby Sibbick and Dale Taylor, take a bow and say 'cheese'...okay then Silko, you can gatecrash the photo if you must - leaves us in a much more comfortable mid-table position. And probably somewhere most of us thought we’d likely be right now.

Ooh, before I forget, there’s been lots of talk about the 'interplay' between Thelo and Taylor on Tuesday...cracking old song by Derek and Ray…get on YouTube and have a listen. Beltin’. Be nice to get past Cambridge at the weekend, earning the chance of one of the big lads in the next round (with all the accompanying mallarkey of giving their supporters our 'main' stand. Though judging by Tuesday night’s attendance, this shouldn’t cause any hassle for too many Wiganers). Only don’t give us Citeh again…there’s no glory to be claimed by beating them at the moment…

Sean Livesey:

What a difference a week makes. From looking over our shoulder towards the relegation zone to looking up towards the play-offs. Listen, let's not get ahead of ourselves. As much as two wins doesn't mean we're back to HMS {REDACTED WORD} THE LEAGUE, the comparatively poor period since the October international break equally didn't mean we were destined for League Two. What we have seen in the last two games is a side much closer to clicking than they were earlier in the season. Which, with the amount of new and primarily young players in the squad, with very little time together - and for many, very little time in senior football - it's only natural that our beginning of the season wouldn't necessarily be as strong as last season's. A season where we still maintained a decent number of our Championship/League One players. But that's difficult to articulate when you're dealing with a fanbase used to better times at this level. It's difficult to explain that players simply take time to get used to each other, and get used to how their team-mates play. But there are tentative signs it's beginning to come together.

The last two matches could well be described as 'as tough as they come' - a side chasing the play-offs, and a side just ahead of ourselves towards the bottom of the league with an enviable forward line to call on. Latics stood up and passed the test with flying colours. Against Barnsley, Latics were once again the better side in the first half. Too many times this season that has been the case, but we've not managed to capitalise and have gone on to lose. Not this time, as one Thelonious Aasgaard stepped up again to get Latics ahead. Barnsley threw everything against us in that second half, but a combination of Will Aimson and Sam Tickle meant we would take all three points back to Lancashire.

Northampton on Tuesday was a completely different prospect, as Latics could and should have been 4-0 up at half-time. The fact we weren't always leaves you at risk and, as with Barnsley, Northampton threw everything against us in that second half, with Tom Eaves and Martyn Waghorn coming on as substitutes. As League One forward lines go, that's not a bad one, is it? Eaves has scored goals everywhere he's been, and the same was to be the case here. Indeed, Latics were indebted to Tickle with three crucial saves...first a one-v-one, and then an unbelievable double save at the death. Thankfully Tickle - the newly crowned North West Football Awards League One player of the year was there to keep Latics in the hunt for three points.

You can see things starting to come together now, and this very young side are working their socks off to try and succeed. Someone laughably said after the Nottingham Forest Under-21s penalty shoot-out win that the players aren't playing for Shaun Maloney...what a farcical comment that was. You only have to see their reactions to the manager after full-time on Saturday and Tuesday to see what they think about him. This season will have its up and its downs, but we're high now and we need to continue that on Saturday in the FA Cup. Let Latics Gel!