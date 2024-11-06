Shaun Maloney admitted he was taken aback by the reception given to him by the Latics fans after the game at Carlisle

Shaun Maloney has clarified his comments following Wigan Athletic's FA Cup victory at Carlisle United - which left many fans worrying if he had too much on his plate!

The Latics boss has never been one to hide his emotions following a game, but wore his heart on both sleeves following the 2-0 extra-time victory at Brunton Park.

"What our away fans did today was so good," said the Scot shortly after the game. "I'm trying really hard...I'm trying really hard to give them a team to be proud of.

"I don't know when we will be back in position to fight for the league above. But yeah, I'll give every last bit of energy to give them that team."

That led to a flurry of responses that Maloney was bearing the brunt of the task of rebuilding Latics - on and off field - and it was taking its toll on his demeanour.

Maloney, though, went into great lengths to put the interview into context.

"I know I've spoken about this many times, how I get emotional straight after a game...many I can better in how I express myself, maybe people see a different side to it," he told Wigan Today. "Sometimes I speak about things when it's raw...after Blackpool away a couple of seasons ago springs to mind.

"Probably my comments (about getting back to the league above) were directed more to the supporters in the away end than anyone else. Whether we win or we lose, I always go over and thank the supporters...sometimes they're happy to see me, other times less so!

"But the support the fans are actually giving me as an individual is probably above and beyond. I know I have a history here as a player, and what I kind of rely on is the fact whenever I played here, I gave my all, and worked as hard as possible.

"At Carlisle, I kind of think I was emotional in terms of what the fans had given me, that I actually wanted them to know that, wherever we are in the table, I'm still trying to fight to get us into a position where we can fight for sixth. Look, I know I'm not easy to work with at times within the club, when things don't go the way I like, such as in the transfer window, at the training ground, even certain things in matches...with the players I can be very demanding.

"But I just wanted to let them know I'm continuously pushing to build the club back up to where it was when I was here as a player. And actually those moments after a game like at Carlisle...and Birmingham when we were applauded off after getting beaten...and when a car pulled up next to the team coach on the way home from Reading, and shouted encouragement...these are really emotional moments for me.

"I want them to know that I am giving absolutely everything...getting here at early hours in the morning...leaving late at night...it's a big sacrifice, but it's also a huge privilege. I just want them to know that and feel that appreciation for their support."

When asked whether - as some supporters had enquired - he needed more help, or was tired, Maloney gave a wry smile.

"Am I tired? I'd like my baby daughter to sleep more, I know that!" he smiled. "Any parent that's had a baby that's not a good sleeper will say the same to that question!

"But actually, the biggest energy I get is when I arrive at the training ground, and I see the players, who give me the same energy as the supporters do.

"So...tired? When it gets to 6pm at night, yeah I'm done at that point. But during the day? No, my job is to give the players my energy, and my heart, because I want them to fight...and I'll always be full of energy for that."

Maloney also insisted he was comfortable with the existing structure - with chairman Ben Goodburn continuing to act as interim CEO along with his other commitments within Mike Danson's business portfolio - while acknowledging that 'one day' he would revert to solely on-field duties.

"I've spoken a bit about this before, but at the moment I feel such a responsibility to make the first-team football structure as self-sustainable as possible, I take so much pride in that," he added. "Like, that is such a big part of it...it's how we almost ended up in the position where we almost lost the club last year.

"I take a lot of responsibility for that, and it isn't easy...it's not easy to try to do that and also try to push the level of certain things around the training ground.

"I do believe that, if the environment is right, it will impact on the culture of the team and the performance, so I am constantly pushing for that in every department. Whether that's nutrition, the pitches at the training ground, how the dressing rooms look, the stadium, the pitch...I am literally pushing in every single department.

"If I don't do that, I feel like I am letting down the people who travel up and down the country watching us. I feel if I let that go, if I let certain standards slip, if I accept we didn't get players in for the first day of pre-season...then I feel that will have a big impact on getting to where we want to get to.

"Do you know what? I'm sure Gregor (Rioch, sporting director) and the chairman would probably want me to focus solely on the first-team. But if I don't focus on everything else...the culture, the environment...for me it does impact the pitch.

"I don't think it will be like this forever...Gregor's only 18 months into the role, Ben's working incredibly hard as chairman, interim CEO and also with other companies for Mike (Danson).

"Yeah, one day I'm sure I'll have more of a head-coach role, but at the moment I'm fighting for the financial future of the club as well as the football side. It is...it’s a lot of work. But 18 months ago this whole club almost disappeared, it was almost done...and I'm determined not to let that ever happen again."