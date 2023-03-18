The Latics players, to a man, put in a shift to hold the Hornets at Vicarage Road.

Watford were very good value for the half-time lead given to them in first-half stoppage-time by Keinan Davis.

Shaun Maloney could not hide his pride while speaking to the media at Watford

But sparked by the interval introduction of Callum Lang, Latics arguably edged the second period, and deservedly levelled through James McClean's header seven minutes after the restart.

Latics remain foot of the Championship table - five points adrift of safety, with a three-point deduction looming for a fourth late payment of wages this season - with only eight matches to go.

Maloney, though, insists anything is possible - especially given the passion and desire shown by his players.

"It was a very important point for us - every point is important given the position we're in," the Latics boss said.

"But when you put into context what's happened in the last few days, I'm just so incredibly impressed and so incredibly proud to be involved with this team.

"In the first half we were okay, both teams were just okay.

"And I really felt at half-time, that if they really believed how good they could be, we could really have a big impact.

"The substitutes played a big role in that, and I thought we were brilliant in the second half.

"You could see in that last 20 minutes, we should have won that game.

"The chances we had, the one-v-ones, the counter attacks, we should have been more ruthless and more clinical

"What I want to see more...the only time I get angry is when I see a lack of belief in the players.