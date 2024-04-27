Wigan Athletic boss on how it all 'clicked' against Bristol Rovers
A goal in either half from Josh Magennis (30) and Jonny Smith (48) gave Latics a 2-0 victory, with the scoreline masking the complete and utter dominance shown by Maloney's men.
Goalkeeper Sam Tickle hardly had a touch of the ball as all the play was at the other end, with opposite number Jed Ward making a string of fine saves to keep Latics out.
When Ward was beaten again, defender James Wilson somehow got back to clear a Martial Godo shot off the line, while Magennis saw another 'goal' chalked off for offside.
"It's a really pleasing way to end the season, I love how we played," enthused Maloney. "I know it's the last game, but I was really pleased with how we played.
"It moves up to 12th, and I really wanted to finish in the top half, after everything that has gone on.
"We started really aggressively, and I couldn't have asked much more from the players.
"Their goalkeeper made a few really good saves, and it just felt like we had so much momentum.
"Today, it 'clicked', and we've been striving for a performance like that for so long.
"We had parts of that against Charlton, against Portsmouth and against Lincoln, but today it was the full game.
"It's one thing having the ball, and another actually being dangerous with it.
"Today I felt we were dangerous for the full game, and I really liked what I saw.
"The first goal was massive, and we needed that, because we've played as well as that a few times and not taken advantage.
"But we've managed to score some nice goals recently, and that was again the case today."
