Wigan Athletic boss on injury sustained by on-loan Leicester City winger - 'a bad one'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Feb 2025, 21:30 BST
Silko Thomas left the Brick Community Stadium on crutches after being stretchered off against Lincoln CitySilko Thomas left the Brick Community Stadium on crutches after being stretchered off against Lincoln City
Shaun Maloney admits he fears the worst over the knee injury that saw on-loan Leicester City winger Silko Thomas stretchered from the field midway through the first half of Wigan Athletic's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City.

The 20-year-old received lengthy treatment before being carried from the field, to be replaced by new signing Joseph Hungbo.

Paul Kendrick's player ratings - Wigan Athletic v Lincoln City

After the game, the Latics boss provided the latest news on his condition.

"He's not great, we think it's a bad one," said Maloney. "It's a knee injury, we'll probably find out the full extent on Monday, but it doesn't look good.

"I don't think it's ligaments, maybe another part of the knee...but it looks a bad one."

Despite having an embarrassment of riches in the wing position not too long ago, Maloney has seen his options reduced in recent weeks.

Dion Rankine sustained a hamstring injury at the beginning of December that will sidelined him until April.

And Callum McManaman has been in and out of the squad due to injury, while Michael Olakigbe was recalled from his season-long loan by Brentford at the beginning of the week.

The situation is even worse in central midfield, with Maloney currently without Tyrese Francois, Matt Smith, Baba Adeeko, Steven Sessegnon and Kai Payne through injury.

"I know many other managers in many other leagues will talk about injuries, but we've certainly had a bit of bad luck this season," said Maloney.

"It's cost us in those wide areas and in the midfield, but sometimes you get good seasons, and sometimes less so."

