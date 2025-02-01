Silko Thomas left the Brick Community Stadium on crutches after being stretchered off against Lincoln City

Shaun Maloney admits he fears the worst over the knee injury that saw on-loan Leicester City winger Silko Thomas stretchered from the field midway through the first half of Wigan Athletic's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old received lengthy treatment before being carried from the field, to be replaced by new signing Joseph Hungbo.

After the game, the Latics boss provided the latest news on his condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's not great, we think it's a bad one," said Maloney. "It's a knee injury, we'll probably find out the full extent on Monday, but it doesn't look good.

"I don't think it's ligaments, maybe another part of the knee...but it looks a bad one."

Despite having an embarrassment of riches in the wing position not too long ago, Maloney has seen his options reduced in recent weeks.

Dion Rankine sustained a hamstring injury at the beginning of December that will sidelined him until April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Callum McManaman has been in and out of the squad due to injury, while Michael Olakigbe was recalled from his season-long loan by Brentford at the beginning of the week.

The situation is even worse in central midfield, with Maloney currently without Tyrese Francois, Matt Smith, Baba Adeeko, Steven Sessegnon and Kai Payne through injury.

"I know many other managers in many other leagues will talk about injuries, but we've certainly had a bit of bad luck this season," said Maloney.

"It's cost us in those wide areas and in the midfield, but sometimes you get good seasons, and sometimes less so."