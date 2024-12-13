Wigan Athletic boss on why there's 'no point' changing tack

Wigan Athletic chief Shaun Maloney insists he will never compromise his principles - because there is 'no point'.

Latics head into Saturday's derby at Bolton Wanderers having lost their last three matches.

They lie only one point above the drop-zone approaching the halfway mark of the campaign, but Maloney won't be throwing the baby out with the bath water.

Shaun Maloney talks tactics with former first-team coach Stephen Crainey, who is now on the staff at Saturday's opponents Bolton

"There's no point in me trying to change what we want to do as a club, which I've spent two years trying to implement," he said.

"I was here as a player many years ago under a brilliant manager who lost seven, eight, nine games in a row and never wavered for a second. And I certainly won't be doing that, this weekend or in the future.

"We just have to be more clinical, and in the 4-0 away last season we were unbelievably clinical. We'll have to find that this weekend, and for the rest of the season.

"We have to go there and continue to try to be the team we want to be. We can play some really nice stuff, and create a lot of chances in certain games, but we have to take more of them."

Rather than being daunted ahead of the trip to Horwich, Maloney says Latics need to embrace the occasion and the experience.

"It's a great place to go and play, the pitch is perfect, we'll have a big travelling support, and I believe they will have a big home support," he added. "It's a brilliant game...these are the games you love preparing for and, as a player, you love playing in.

"It doesn't matter which part of the season it is...the first game or the last, or where both sides are in the league table...there's honestly no added motivation - at least not from our point of view. It's a derby, it'll be completely frantic at the start of the game, both sides I'd imagine will try to play through the other.

"The brilliant thing about these derbies is they can swing within 10-15 minute periods, and we need to make sure we're on the right side."

But is it all about the result rather than the performance?

"From my point of view, the result always comes from the performance," Maloney said. "And I have to trust the players, and the talent the players have in certain areas."