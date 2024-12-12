Shaun Maloney takes charge of Wigan Athletic for the 99th time this weekend at Bolton Wanderers - and he's in no doubt as to how big a victory would be.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If we were to win this one, it would be the best...by a mile," said the Latics boss, who oversaw two victories out of two in the derby last term. "And I think that's probably down to the level of experience we have in the squad.

"We've got the youngest squad in the squad, and I think they're all really talented, but you're talking about going to a place like Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Maloney takes charge of Latics this weekend for the 99th time

"Last year, we went there with so much experience in the team, lads who had won big games and league titles.

"So that's probably why I see it as the biggest team, it does feel like a completely new team this year.

"Some of the players in our squad won't have played in a game as big as this one, but I want them to have massive confidence in what we're trying to do.

"Honestly, it feels like we're massive underdogs going into the game, and if we were to go there and win, it would feel by far the biggest win I've had as a manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we know the level of performance of the team has to be at a certain level to beat Bolton, they're that good a side.

"I still believe Birmingham will run away with this league...and I hope that's not too disrespectful to Wrexham and the other teams around them. But aside from Birmingham, I don't see too many teams being better than Bolton, they're that strong.

"I think they were a very strong team last season, and they're an even stronger team this season. They strengthened again in the summer, and they managed to keep all their forward players.

"Looking at the subs they can bring on, this is as strong a side as you could wish to play against in League One. It's a massive challenge for us, but come on...let's go and face it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics haven't lost to their nearest and dearest neighbours for a decade.

Indeed, Maloney was in the Latics side that lost 3-1 in Horwich in November 2014, which proved to be Uwe Rosler's last game in charge.

A couple of months later, Malky Mackay's Latics also bowed out of the FA Cup in the third round to a Zach Clough goal.

Since then, Latics have won five and drawn three of the eight fixtures, scoring 17 times and conceding only five.

So what does Maloney put that run down to?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can only speak about the games in my time here, the two from last season, which were two very different games," he said. "The key to it...probably the players on the day.

"We were very clinical in the away game, and that was shown in the scoreline. The game here was completely different, we changed structure, we were less aggressive in the way we pressed, and we produced one brilliant move that led to the winning goal."