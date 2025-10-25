Christian Saydee in action for Wigan Athletic against Mansfield Town

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe has explained why he decided to switch his formation up and lead with only one striker in their 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Lowe has lined up with two strikers for the majority of his tenure with the club so far, but started with just Christian Saydee up front in Saturday’s draw at Mansfield. There were some mitigating circumstances, with Dara Costelloe serving the first of his three-match suspension, whilst Maleace Asamoah, who featured from the bench late on, was nursing a back injury. Paul Mullin also came on late at the One Call Stadium.

When asked why he decided to only start with one up top, Lowe said: “We’ve got a bit of a formula that the lads understand with Callum Wright and Ollie (Cooper), we felt Fraser (Murray) could potentially play there.

"We felt coming here, like a Plymouth Argyle, the fans get behind them and are well supported, and Nigel (Clough) sets his teams up very well, so we wanted to stay in the game for large parts and execute it later on, which I think we did.

"But in terms of the personnel, we wanted to make sure we got the ball into Christian and have 10s running off him, which we did in the second half.

"Credit to the opposition, they nullified that a bit, and we didn’t really do it, but in the second half, we were right on the front foot for 35 minutes or so, and that’s what it should have looked like in the first half. We did have moments because we had decent enough chances and some opportunities.

"There are reasons behind it, we have to respect teams we are coming up against, it’s a bit different at home when we go with two strikers but I feel if we can have that tightness and we can be solid, hard to beat and resolute, then it builds your way into the game which we did and we should be coming away from here with three points.”

Lowe also picked out praise for Latics’ fan favourite Saydee, who proved to be quite the handful for the Mansfield defence, whilst cutting a frustrated figure at times when he thought he should have won fouls.

"He works his socks off,” Lowe said of Saydee. “He was hard done by a little – he should have had loads of fouls. I can sit here and talk about the referee... I thought the ref had a decent enough game, but in terms of some stupid fouls – I always say be consistent, if you are going to give a stupid foul, you have got to give them all game – and there were loads of fouls on Christian.

"I was trying to speak with the fourth official, it’s a tough job for them – I know that, I understand that – but he (Saydee) was probably disappointed because he didn’t get as many fouls as he should’ve got, and maybe disappointed that he didn’t get on the end of one that went across the six yard box... I think that was more of his disappointment.”