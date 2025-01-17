Shaun Maloney has praised the attitude of Thelo Aasgaard, who is reportedly being chased by rival clubs

Shaun Maloney insists he has no worries whatsoever about the effect of January transfer talk on Wigan Athletic's talisman Thelo Aasgaard.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old's fantastic form this season will undoubtedly have alerted clubs in the top two tiers.

Maloney admitted after the midweek FA Cup win at Mansfield he was 'counting the days' before the end of the transfer window, such is his desperation to hold on to his top scorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he was asked again about the situation during his usual media duties ahead of Saturday's league trip to Stevenage,

"The model we have here is to develop players who will go on to play at a higher level," he said. "Now that sounds amazing but, when it actually happens - as it did with Charlie Hughes last summer - it's tough.

"In the case of Thelo, not all of it is in our control, and if it happens, it happens. But the way Thelo's been acting, and conducting himself around the place, it's been incredibly respectful.

"He tries incredibly hard every day in training and then matches. If there's something that comes in from him, at a certain level...we can't control it, if it's at that certain level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone knows I would love to keep Thelo. But if we don't, then we'll have to prepare for that other side."

Latics make the long trip south looking to record an historic first-ever win over Stevenage in their fourth meeting.

Stevenage won both league fixtures last season, including a controversial 1-0 victory on home soil, when Latics had Callum Lang sent off and were issued with TWELVE yellow cards - including one for Maloney himself.

"I remember the game very clearly," added the Latics boss. "Langy was sent off pretty early, there were a lot of yellow cards, and it was a very unique game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was a big flashpoint in the game in the second half when both sets of players came face to face. But in actual fact, it didn't feel like that much of an aggressive game. It was a tough day that day, the pitch was extremely dry, but I thought we did okay even with 10 men.

"Stevenage were flying at the time, and they have still got a lot of the squad from that game...some really talented players...but with a different side to them as well. We'll have to play as well as we can to get something from this game, because I like Stevenage, I like the manager, and I like the mentality they have."