Wigan Athletic boss provides Charlie Wyke update

Wyke hasn't played since suffering a cardiac arrest during training in the build-up to Latics’ League One match at Cambridge United last November.

After an initial medical procedure, and a period of convalescence, he returned to light training during the second half of last season and admitted to feeling 'really good' and having 'rebuilt a lot of my physical strength'.

Wyke then underwent a 'planned medical procedure which requires a period of rest' before he could restart training towards full fitness again.

But he maintained a 'goal of being fully fit to start pre-season with the squad', and was pictured with the rest of his team-mates last Thursday when they returned after their summer break.

He's now jetted off with the rest of the squad for a short warm weather training camp in Spain.

And while Richardson won't be putting any added pressure on Wyke, the Latics boss and his staff have been encouraged by the massive strides being made.

"It's still very much 'watch this space', guided by the medical staff and the cardiologists," said Richardson.

"He's hit a lot of the milestones he's needed to hit, he's been training tirelessly hard over the summer, and he is an excellent professional.

"It certainly won't be for the lack of trying, wanting or willing, and he's someone who'll always be in our thoughts both professionally and personally.

"He'll want to pull on that Wigan shirt again but, with all due respect, there won't be any pressure on my part.

"He's been in with the rest of the lads for training, he'll continue to be monitored by the professionals, and I'll certainly have my fingers crossed he'll be in that No.9 shirt at the start of the season."

And the Latics boss admits the return of Wyke would provide a massive boost for the group as a whole.

"You can't hide from the enormity of the challenge that Charlie's faced, and the enormity of what lies ahead - both personally and professionally," he added.