Wigan Athletic boss provides Charlie Wyke update

The big striker was flying in pre-season as he bids to make a fairytale return to first-team following after suffering a cardiac arrest at the training ground last November.

But he was absent for the last couple of friendlies, and also last weekend's Championship fixture against Preston.

Charlie Wyke

"Charlie's still a week or two behind the other lads," reported Richardson.

"He had a fantastic pre-season, but he just had a little setback after the Accrington game.

"Obviously he remains a massive figure at the club - on and off the pitch - and fingers crossed we'll get him involved very soon."

Richardson is also hopeful of having Jack Whatmough available for Saturday's tough trip to Norwich.

The big centre-back – who featured in every single league game last term – is a major doubt after limping off during the first half against Preston after sustaining a heavy knock.

"Jack will be touch and go for the weekend," added the Latics chief, who will give Whatmough every chance to prove his fitness.

Latics are already without Jordan Cousins until October, after the midfielder tore a calf muscle during the opening pre-season clash at Bamber Bridge.

There is more positive news surrounding winger Gwion Edwards, who has returned to training at Christopher Park.