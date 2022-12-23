Centre-back Jack Whatmough is the latest casualty, having limped off during Monday night's defeat against Sheffield United with a hamstring problem.

"We are assessing Jack at the moment," reported the Latics boss on Friday morning.

Jack Whatmough is a major doubt for the Boxing Day trip to Middlesbrough

"As everyone could see, he felt his hamstring on Monday night.

"They are working on him right now and we are trying to make sure he is out there with us as quickly as possible."

The injury to Whatmough could not have come at a worse time, with Jason Kerr having already been ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury.

That means Curtis Tilt and Rarmani Edmonds-Green are the only two senior centre-backs still standing.

But Toure says that may open the door for youngster Charlie Hughes to show what he can do.

"At the moment, we have two of our senior players injured," he said.

"But we still have REG, and Curtis, and also Charlie Hughes ready to come in.

"Since I have been here, Charlie has impressed me a lot...a good young player, very strong, really aggressive, technically very good.

"He's someone I really like the look of, he has great potential.

"I've challenged him to be ready, and if anything else happens, Charlie is ready, in my opinion."

Toure was also asked about left-back Tom Pearce and striker Charlie Wyke, who are also in the treatment room.

But he stopped short of providing possible return dates for either.

"Tom is working his way back with the fitness coaches and the physios," he added.

"He's getting better every day, and we are assessing him every single day to see when he will be back.

"Charlie is the same, he is doing really well, I saw him yesterday, he has started running again, and it was very nice to see that.

"As you know, with injured players, it's very difficult to give any sort of accurate time frame.

"These have been serious injuries to some players, and you need to assess them on an individual basis on a day-to-day basis.