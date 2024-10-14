Latics have been without Steven Sessegnon since the end of August

Wigan Athletic have been rocked with the news Steven Sessegnon will face up to another month on the sidelines after suffering a setback on his road to recovery.

The versatile former Fulham star has been sidelined since pulling a calf muscle during Latics 2-1 defeat at Birmingham on August 31.

Sessegnon's departure at St Andrew's saw Latics end the game with 10 men as they'd used all their substitutes, with the home side forcing a stoppage-time leveller to rub salt into the wounds.

And it seems the damage is still being felt from that day, with Sessegnon - who was due to be back around now - having seen his return date put back until mid-November.

"Sess had a bit of a setback, we think he's probably going to be another three or four weeks," reported boss Shaun Maloney.

"It's a problem with his other leg, something that happened during his rehab, very innocuous.

"He'd finished the training session with no issues, but then reported stiffness that night and in the morning.

"It's not a major issue but, just coming off the back of the previous injury, we'll probably just try to recondition him again.

"Sess, you saw what he did at Birmingham in that second half, when we were getting on top...he's probably the only right-back we have that is really comfortable coming into that midfield position.

"There's certain games where we'll really need that, so it's important we get him back and fully fit as quickly as possible."

There was more positive news regarding left-back Luke Robinson, who underwent knee surgery over the summer.

Robinson made his return for the Under-21s last week, but was substituted during the opening quarter - which sparked fears of more injury misfortunate.

Maloney, however, says that is not the case.

"Luke is at the very start of his comeback, and he'll probably be another three or four weeks away from (first-team) selection," said the Latics boss.

"He's fit, but he needs to pick up his match fitness with the reserves, which started last week.

"There was a really difficult moment in the game, there was quite a strong tackle in which their player got injured, and the decision was made to bring Luke off as well.

"But he's fine, he'll play for the reserves again this week, and continue getting back to where we need him to be."

There was also an update regarding on-loan Manchester United forward Joe Hugill, who suffered an ankle injury against Exeter last month, and deadline day recruit Maleace Asamoah.

"Joe's back on the pitch now with the physios, but he'll be out for a little bit longer unfortunately," added Maloney, whose side return to action at Cambridge on Saturday. "Asamoah is back in training, obviously he came on against Carlisle last week, so he's okay now."

On-loan Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers is also being assessed after being forced to return home early from international duty with the England Elite League Squad (Under-20s) last week with a shoulder complaint.

"We’ll see later in the week how Luke is,” added Maloney.