Ryan Lowe (left) posted a gloomy injury update after Saturday's pre-season friendly at Accrington

Wigan Athletic head coach Ryan Lowe is coming to terms with the first injury crisis of the new season - two weeks before the big kick-off!

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowe provided less-than-positive updates on half a dozen first-teamers who were absent from Saturday's 4-2 pre-season hit-out at Accrington Stanley.

The most notable absentee was former Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith, who missed most of last season with a serious hamstring injury, and was pictured in the away end at the Wham Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Matt has a thigh injury, so it's not linked to the hamstring injury he had last season," reported Lowe.

"But when you've been out for as long as he was out, and you're desperately trying to get back, these things can happen.

"It's come at a bit of a crazy time, because he'd worked his socks off, he's played some minutes in pre-season, and he didn't feel anything.

"It's happened in training, he came in one day after we'd finished, we scanned him and it's not good news."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow midfielder Baba Adeeko was also conspicuous by his absence in East Lancashire.

"Baba's got a bit of an issue with one of his hamstrings," confirmed Lowe. "We'll wait to see the extent of that one."

Academy products Chris Sze, K'Marni Miller and Harry McHugh will also be in the treatment room rather than the training pitch this week.

"Chris has had a whack on his foot, and he's another one who's injured," continued the Latics boss.

"Harry's got a broken rib that he suffered in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And K'Marni's currently in a boot...he got a kick in training...all very innocuous, but another one injured."

New signing Callum Wright has yet to kick a ball for Latics after joining from Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan earlier this month.

Lowe did dispel any suggestion he would be missing for any length of time.

"Callum's a little bit behind the others, which is understandable," added the Liverpudlian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had a little niggle with his thigh after a few days, he was due to play some time (during the recent training camp) in Spain but we held him back, because we don't want to risk him or anyone.

"He's been fit all season, and has had hardly any injuries, so we're just trying to manage that as best we can.

"He's on the grass with us but it's something we're keeping an eye on."