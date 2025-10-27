Maleace Asamoah in action for Wigan Athletic against Mansfield Town

Wigan Athletic head coach Ryan Lowe provided somewhat of a positive injury update on key forward Maleace Asamoah following their draw with Mansfield Town.

Asamoah delivered a stunning performance from the bench in Wigan’s 1-0 win over Port Vale on October 18, as he scored the match-winner, which sealed the three points for Lowe’s side, ending a six-match winless run at the time.

But the speedy striker pulled up sore after the game with a back injury. Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to Mansfield on Saturday, Lowe admitted that Asamoah was a doubt to play because of his back issue.

However, Asamoah was named on the bench for the League One clash at the One Call Stadium, coming on for the final 15 minutes as he helped Latics secure a point following a well-earned 1-1 draw on the road.

Speaking after the game, Lowe confirmed that scans came back clear on Asamoah, but the club’s medical staff will monitor him further this week in regards to his ongoing back issue.

"We had him scanned, and the results came back on Friday,” Lowe explained. “There was not too much in there, but we will have to monitor him.

"He is much-needed at the moment, isn’t he? Because of his pace and power, he terrifies defenders, and we felt potentially he could have nearly done that towards the end because he had one or two moments, but he has probably got some muscle spasm going on in there, but I’ve got good physios and a good fitness department, so they’ll get him sorted this week.

"We’ll tone him down, and hopefully we can have a fully fit Maleace rather than just a lad who is probably only going to give you 20 or 30 minutes maximum at the moment with this back injury, so we’ll get to the bottom of it.

"There is no serious damage there, which is a good thing, maybe some sort of spasms, so we’ll find out what it is and deal with it."

After securing four points in their last two league outings, the Latics will turn their attention to the FA Cup this weekend, with Lowe’s side hosting Hemel Hempstead Town in the first round at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, 3pm kick-off.